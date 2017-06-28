Beach Express Reduces Rates for Summertime Drivers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Beach Express in Baldwin County announced reduced rates for the summer season.

Rates for drivers will now be $2.75 for a one-way trip for any two axle vehicle that travels over the toll bridge at the Intracoastal Waterway. Previously, the rate was $3.50 and it will return to this rate after Labor Day.

The price for each additional axle will increase by $1 from the $2.75 for the summer season.

The Beach Express is a major thoroughfare to the beaches of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Two years ago, the Beach Express completed an expansion to I-10 which alleviated traffic issues for Highway 59 in Baldwin County.

