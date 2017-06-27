Widespread Cyberattack Impacts Container Terminal in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hackers caused widespread disruption across Europe Tuesday morning impacting governments and businesses. One of the businesses affected is Maersk IT, which operates at APM Terminals in Mobile, Ala.

The attack shut down operations at multiple Maersk sites across the world, according to tweets sent out by the company. A new and highly virulent outbreak of malicious data-scrambling software appears to be causing mass disruption across Europe.

A dispatcher at the APM container terminal in Mobile told News 5 that operations were down Tuesday morning.

In the tweet by Maersk, they said, “the safety of our employees, our operations, and customers’ business is our top priority.”

Aside from Maersk, Ukraine’s government said the cyberattack was the biggest ever to hit the country, and an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs was quick to suggest the attacks appeared to have originated from Russia.

News Five is working to gather more information and will post updates when they become available.