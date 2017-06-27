WATCH: Multiple Sharks Spotted Near Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Florida (WKRG) — Beachgoers got a glimpse of some dangerous creatures Tuesday, spotting multiple sharking off the coast of Okaloosa Island.

Stephanie Stevens Adcock, visiting from Arkansas, captured video of three sharks swimming in what appears to be two-feet of water.

In the video, two sharks appear to enter shallow water, but that doesn’t seem to scare some people who you see stand on the shore line.

The sharks seem to be five-to seven-feet long, and two of them seemed to be fighting.



She posted the video on her Facebook where it has been shared over 11,000 times.

Everyone was able to get out of the water safely, and no one was hurt.