WATCH: Multiple Sharks Spotted Near Okaloosa Island

By Published: Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Florida (WKRG) — Beachgoers got a glimpse of some dangerous creatures Tuesday, spotting multiple sharking off the coast of Okaloosa Island.

Stephanie Stevens Adcock, visiting from Arkansas, captured video of three sharks swimming in what appears to be two-feet of water.  

In the video, two sharks appear to enter shallow water, but that doesn’t seem to scare some people who you see stand on the shore line.

The sharks seem to be five-to seven-feet long, and two of them seemed to be fighting.

She posted the video on her Facebook where it has been shared over 11,000 times.

  Everyone was able to get out of the water safely, and no one was hurt.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s