WATCH: Dog Delivers Water to Baseball Players

Fort Wayne, IN (CBS) — The Fort Wayne Tincaps baseball team started their week off with a 5-1 win Monday but it was a certain four-legged helper that got the attention online.

Jake the Diamond Dog made an appearance at the Tincaps game and showed off just what a good boy he is. The dog made rounds in the infield delivering water bottles to the players. In return, he got some affection and online fame.

MLB reporter Adrian Garro reports Jake has entertained Minor League fans at ballparks around the country. He has served as an honorary batboy and other positions.

The dog’s web site says Jake is “the best darn dog in professional baseball”.

Jake is a touring dog who travels across the Midwest.

