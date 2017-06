MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tractor trailer overturned in downtown Mobile Tuesday morning causing a traffic back-up.

The accident happened at the intersection of Water and Beauregard streets near the on-ramp to I-165.

The tractor trailer that overturned was carrying logs at the time of the crash. At this time, it is unknown if the driver was injured.

If you travel the area, you may want to take a detour to avoid the traffic back-up.