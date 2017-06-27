Suspects Named in Rawson Lane Homicide

Four people have been arrested for a homicide on Rawson Lane in Pensacola on Sunday.
The suspects are Trevon Lewis, Dwayne Woodrow, Tre’Shaun Ulmer and Demetric Milhouse.
The Escambia County Sheriff (FL) David Morgan says the four along with the homicide victim went to a house in Rawson Lane and shot several shots into the building.
The ESCO says the shooting appeared to be gang-related, perhaps a retaliation of some sort. The death appeared to be a result of friendly-fire.

