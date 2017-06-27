Serial Bank Robbery Suspect Pleads Guilty

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A New Orleans man is admitting to nine 2016 robberies in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

Christopher Simms, 31, pleaded guilty last week in federal court to seven counts of robbery, two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a gun during a violent crime.

Prosecutors say Simms first robbed a store in Silver Creek, Mississippi, on Jan. 13, 2016. He then robbed four McDonald’s and a Dollar General in the New Orleans area. On Feb. 3, prosecutors say Simms stole $2,782 from BBVA Compass Bank in Mobile, Alabama, followed by $3,190 on Feb. 5 from Iberia Bank in Metairie.

Simms confessed after being arrested following one last robbery of a Family Dollar in New Orleans. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 21, facing up to 187 years in prison.

