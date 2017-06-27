Live Traffic Blog

5:55 a.m.- Well, so far, so good. On the Bayway and the Causeway we’re both running smoothly and no issues or major delays to let you know about. Traffic volume has picked up a little bit headed towards Mobile. In Mobile we’re still accident free right now according to Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. Checking your Pensacola commute, looking good there as well according to Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol. No major trouble spots to begin your Tuesday.

5:35 a.m.- If your commute takes you out on the roadways over the next few minutes, well I’ve got good news. Both the Bayway and Causeway we’re moving along nicely without any delay. No problems from the Eastern Shore getting over towards Mobile or vice versa. Both tunnels are moving along smoothly as well. I checked with both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol and they’re reporting no incidents or slow downs in the Mobile area. And in Pensacola were also problem-free according to Florida Highway Patrol. A good-looking start for your Tuesday.

5:06 a.m.- Our first check of traffic here on this early Tuesday reveals things are looking good on the bayway and Causeway. Both directions flowing along freely without any problems or delays. No issues through either of the tunnels as well. In Mobile both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents they’re working. We’re looking good coming down I-65. In Pensacola we’re also problem-free according to Florida Highway Patrol.