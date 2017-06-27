iPhone 8 Release Expected to be Huge

(CNN) — Anticipation is running high as the release date of the IPhone 8 Draws near.

Analysts predict the new model will smash the record set by the IPhone 6 and sell over 240 million phones in the first year.

Apple hasn’t made significant changes to the IPhone in three years and sales reflected that as consumers waited for the revamped phone.

Updates to voice assist “Siri,” augmented reality and artificial intelligence could draw in more buyers and shoot Apple to the top spot of smartphone sellers in the world.