Identities Released in Suicide, Attempted Murder in Saraland

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Saraland Police Department released the names of the suspect and victim in a suicide, attempted murder Monday morning.

Police say it started with a two car crash behind the Marathon gas station, better known as Starvin Marvin’s. The driver of a silver pickup intentionally crashed his vehicle into an SUV. The man behind the wheel knew the woman in the SUV. Police say he got out and started shooting. She was hit and then he killed himself.

The man who was killed has been identified as 57-year-old Sidney Brown. The woman, who remains in critical condition, is 55-year-old Wanda Brown. Both parties are from the Satsuma area.

According to authorities, it was a domestic related situation between the two parties. According to court records, Sidney and Wanda Brown have been married to each other since 2003.

The Marathan gas station is located at the intersection of Goldenrod Avenue and Joaneen Drive in Saraland. The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. on Monday.

