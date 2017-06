Related Coverage Family Members Say Single Mother Killed in Mobile’s Latest Homicide

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Friends and family are planning a candlelight vigil this Thursday evening at Municipal Park in Mobile in honor of 22-year-old La’Terica McMillian. The young mother was killed early Sunday morning. Her former boyfriend and father of her child, 28-year-old Joseph Chavers has been charged with murder. The vigil will be at 6:00 p.m. at the park Thursday.

They are also trying to raise money for funeral expenses. You can find a link to a GoFundMe page here.