Court: City Must Pay Benefits to Injured Speeding Officer

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s Court of Appeals says the city of Jackson can’t deny workers compensation benefits to a police officer injured in a wreck while he was speeding.

The court ruled 10-0 Tuesday that the city must pay former officer Kearney Brown for injuries suffered in 2012 when Brown crashed his patrol car. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car, and injured his head, neck, body and ankle.

The city argued that Brown’s excessive speed, as high as 90 mph (145 kph) showed he meant to hurt himself, one reason an employer can refuse to pay for injuries.

The court rejected the city’s argument that Brown’s intent to injure himself could be inferred from reckless conduct. An administrative judge and the Mississippi Workers Compensation Commission earlier ruled for Brown.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/27/2017 5:54:20 PM (GMT -5:00)