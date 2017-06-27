Candy Crush Sets New World Record

(CBS) — Sweet! Guinness World Records has presented CANDY CRUSH with record for “largest touch-screen display” for the two enormous, interactive game boards used in this summer’s new game show, based on the popular mobile game. Each of the giant touch screens is 20 feet, 4 and 11/16 inches wide by 25 feet, 9 and 1/16 inches tall. They feature 55, 55-inch monitors, each with 32 cameras recording the contestants’ hand swipes. CANDY CRUSH comes to life when the series premieres Sunday, July 9 starting at 9:00 p.m. on the CBS Television Network.

CANDY CRUSH is a new live action game show based on the globally renowned mobile game franchise where players match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles and progress through more than 2,000 levels. The game that has become a worldwide phenomenon comes to life as teams of two people use their wits and physical agility to compete on enormous, interactive game boards featuring next generation technology to conquer CANDY CRUSH and be crowned the champions. Mario Lopez is the host.

CANDY CRUSH is produced by Pulse Creative in association with Lionsgate Television, King.com Ltd. and CBS Television Studios. Matt Kunitz, Peter Levin, Russell Binder, John Quinn, Nicki Sheard, VP Brand at King, and Sebastian Knutsson will serve as executive producers. Knutsson is King’s Chief Creative Officer and is one of the founders of the company. He created Candy Crush Saga.