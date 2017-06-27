Baby Pelicans Victims Of T.S. Cindy

By Published:

MOBILE (WKRG) –

Last week, we saw Pink Flamingoes at Alabama Point in Orange Beach. The birds were apparently blown in by Tropical Storm Cindy.

There are more victims of Cindy spending time at the Environmental Studies Center in West Mobile– this time, baby pelicans.

According to a Facebook post from the Center– the pelicans were washed off the barrier islands where they were nesting during last week’s storms. The babies are about a month old and the Environmental Center says the young birds will stay in their care for at least another month.

The little birds have big bellies and need quite a bit of bait fish. The Environmental Center is looking for donations of sardines, pogies and cigar minnows. Cash donations will be used to purchase the fish, if necessary.

You can call the Environmental Studies Center at 251.221.5000 or on their Facebook Page.

