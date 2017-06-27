Authorities: Mississippi man charged with child exploitation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man has been arrested on charges of distributing child pornography.

Attorney General Jim Hood said in a news release Monday that 34-year-old Matthew Gospodinovich was arrested Thursday at his home and charged with one count of child exploitation for alleged distribution of child pornography.

The Hattiesburg American reports the case was investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Hood’s office did not immediately respond to a telephone message about whether he’s represented by an attorney. A telephone listing for Gospodinovich was not available. Gospodinovich was released on $20,000 bond, but the sheriff’s office had no information on whether he had an attorney.