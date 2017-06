BOSTON, MA (CNN) — One passenger’s checked in luggage took employees by surprise.

T-S-A agents at Boston’s Logan International Airport found this 20-plus-pound lobster alive inside a cooler.

The agency must have been impressed because they snapped a picture and posted it online.

According to the T-S-A, live lobsters are allowed, but must be in “clear…spill proof” containers.

After the screening, the impressive catch was allowed to continue on.