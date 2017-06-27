5 Men Nabbed in Apparent Smuggling Attempt

By Published:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Five men have been arrested at a Florida beach in an apparent smuggling attempt.

A U.S. Border Patrol official says the men from different nationalities were caught Monday near the waterfront Hyatt Regency hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

Miami Division Chief Todd Bryant says federal authorities and local police continue to look in the area for more suspects who were involved.

Bryant said in a statement that one of the men appeared to be suffering from dehydration and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials did not disclose the nationalities of the men. Bryant said they will likely be booked into the Dania Beach Border Patrol station.

