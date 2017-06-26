UPDATE: Early Morning Fire in Pensacola Damages Several Law Firms

Related Coverage Firefighters Put Out Fire in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – News Five is learning more information on a fire this morning in downtown Pensacola.

The small house is in the 200 block of Government Street, which houses three separate law firms, Arnold Wilkins Attorneys at Law, Will Nelson Law Firm, and Sheryl Lowenthal Attorney at Law.

According to employees and volunteers who are assisting with the cleanup, several files were lost.

They say they believe that will have to replace the roof on the small wooden house.

They also say it was a quick-thinking neighbor who may have seen smoke or flames coming from the structure. The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.