Trump Pushes ‘Energy Week’ and Goal of Exporting Resources

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. exports of oil and natural gas are surging.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is on the brink of becoming a net exporter of oil, gas and other resources.

The White House is launching its “energy week” with a series of events focused on jobs and boosting U.S. global influence.

The events follow similar policy-themed weeks on infrastructure and jobs.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry says the Trump administration is confident officials can “pave the path toward U.S. energy dominance” by exporting oil, gas and coal to markets around the world.

He also says the U.S. will promote nuclear energy and even renewables such as wind and solar power.

