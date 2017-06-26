Suspect Arrested in Attempted Robbery

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — One man has been arrested for attempting to rob a Shell Station.

The incident happened on June 24th around 1:15 p.m. at the Shell Station on Miracle Strip Parkway. Fort Walton Beach Police Department identified the suspect as 30-year-old, Charles David Covey.

Covey entered the station with a handgun and demanded money, but after a brief conversation he fled on foot from the store with no money.

According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Office, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Covey for an unrelated offense. Covey was taken into custody by deputies after a brief pursuit.

The gun Covey used during the attempted robbery, a BB gun, was found.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, please call the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546, or the Emerald Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.