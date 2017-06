SARALAND, Alabama (WKRG) — An inmate from the Saraland Jail escaped while waiting for court.

The Saraland Police Department discovered Thomas James Brown left the building and began searching.

According to Saraland Police Department, Brown was last seen running towards Industrial Parkway.

Brown is a 5’11” black male who weighs 178 pounds.

He has a record of theft, drugs and domestic violence.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331.