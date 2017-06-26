Saints Place Nick Fairley on NFI List, Could Miss 2017 Season

By Published:
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints on Twitter)

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – The New Orleans Saints announced Monday that Mobile native and defensive tackle Nick Fairley has been placed on the team’s reserve/non-football illness list.

Fairley is suffering from a heart condition that might prevent him from ever playing football again. He is set to meet with several heart specialists this summer.

Fairley’s addition to the NFI list could result in him missing the entire 2017 season. If he does not rejoin the team by the end of training camp, he will be required to miss the first six games.

Fairley is from the Mobile area and went to Williamson High School. After high school, he went to Auburn University and was an All-American. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2011 before joining the Saints last year.

 

