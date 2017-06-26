Police: New Snapchat Feature Could Put Your Kids in Danger

(CNN) One of the most popular apps on iTunes and Google Play introduced a new feature that’s raising a lot of safety concerns. Snapchat launched the Snap Map. It’s a function that shares your exact location with your friends on a map.

Depending on your privacy settings, the Snap Map will broadcast your exact location to anyone on your friends list.

Police departments across the county are warning users of the new update, saying there’s possible danger in having people know your exact location. Fortunately, you can turn off the feature. If you click on your icon and go to settings, turning on “ghost mode” and disable the feature.

