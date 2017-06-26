Navy Awards Austal $584M Contract to Fund LCS 28

Related Coverage Austal Looks at LCS Redesign for Frigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Last week, the U.S. Navy awarded Austal USA a contract of $584,200,000 to fund the construction of another Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) at the shipyard in Mobile, Ala.

The new contract will fund the construction of LCS 28, which is expected to begin construction next year, according to an Austal spokesperson.

The contract also includes options for the U.S. Navy to construct additional ships with Austal and provide post-delivery support. The specific value of the contract is under the congressional cost cap of $584 million per ship.

“We’re very proud to be awarded this contract in such a highly competitive environment,” said Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle in a press release. “This demonstrates the Navy’s confidence in Austal being a key component in building their 355-ship fleet, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible employees.”

Currently, Austal has seven LCS under construction and three Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) ships.

LCS 12, also known as USS Omaha, completed sea acceptance trials last month. Manchester (LCS 14) is also preparing for trials and Tulsa (LCS 16) will begin trials later this year. Final assembly is well underway on Charleston (LCS 18) and modules for Cincinnati (LCS20) and Kansas City (LCS 22) are under construction in Austal’s module manufacturing facility.

The U.S. Navy also contract Austal to build 12 Expeditionary Fast Transport ships (EPF). Of the 12 ships included in the $1.9 billion multi-ship contract, seven have been delivered.

“Whether we’re supporting our delivered ships in San Diego or Singapore, Thailand or Vietnam, we continue hearing positive feedback from the fleet commanders on the value and effectiveness of our LCS and EPF,” said Perciavalle. “We remain dedicated to building these ships safely, timely and with the quality and craftsmanship our customers have come to know and expect from Austal.”