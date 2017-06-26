Mississippi Seeks Estimated $155M in Abandoned Savings Bonds

Associated Press Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi officials are trying to force the U.S. Treasury to hand over an estimated $155 million in proceeds from abandoned savings bonds.

State Treasurer Lynn Fitch sued the federal government last year seeking the payment, joining Kansas and other states with similar lawsuits. Nationwide, $20 billion in savings bonds are unredeemed.

The state contends that abandoned bonds revert to Mississippi under state law and that, in November 2015, Mississippi perfected its legal title to abandoned bonds. The next month, the Treasury changed rules to say states had to possess actual bonds to redeem them.

A federal judge heard arguments last week in the Kansas case. Mississippi’s case is frozen pending a decision in the Kansas case.

Fitch says she’d try to distribute the money through Mississippi’s unclaimed property program.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s