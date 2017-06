PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — A man has been identified that died in an single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

According to Officer Ronald Boutin, Scott Baehr, 38, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche on northbound Bayou Boulevard. He lost control in the curve near Invernesss Drive and over corrected.

His vehicle struck a parked excavator and rolled over. Baehr was partially ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.