Man arrested for DUI after two-vehicle crash in Midtown Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a man on charges of driving drunk after a two-vehicle crash in Midtown.

It happened Monday morning just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Government and Crenshaw Street. Police say the alleged drunk driver was traveling down Government when his vehicle struck the other car.

News 5 witnessed police give the driver a field sobriety test, then cuff the man and place him in the police cruiser.

The driver of the secondary vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The scene cleared by 6 a.m.

No word yet on the identity of either party involved. Stay with News 5 as we learn more details.