Man Arrested After Threatening Employee with Gun

WALTON COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A Mississippi man has been arrested after threatening a Walton County Tourist Development Council employee with a gun.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday on Inlet Beach. According to WCSO, the victim was collecting items left on the beach after hours when 43-year-old, Richard Chase Murray of Missouri confronted the employee.

Murray reportedly stood in front of the employee truck pointing a flashlight and a gun at the victim. He was threatening to shoot the employee if he would not allow Murray to retrieve his belongings from the back of the truck.

The employee was enforcing the Walton County’s Leave No Trace ordinance to reduce environmental impacts on the beaches. When Murray retrieved his belongings he left the scene.

“Richard Chase Murray was later located by WCSO deputies and was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the Walton County Jail,” according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.