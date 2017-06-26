Local Groups Support the Cross at Bayview Park

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – To this group, the cross in Bayview Park in Pensacola is more than a symbol of christianity.

“how many times has there been an Easter Sunrise service right here, or maybe there is a child dedication, how many lives have been changed at the foot of this cross.”

They say the fight over the cross to stay or go is a bigger issue than a religion or separation of church and state.

“people who do not know God wonder how we are going to treat them, or be to our community, and they wonder if that symbol going to divide or unite,”

This group say they come together in unity not to divide, but to gather after a judge ruled last week that the cross must come down in 30 days citing it’s unconstitutional.

“They say that we were offended that this cross was here, and that is this cross is here then that means you favor christians, but I say if you leave it here it says you favor atheist.”

Several people here say the cross should be lived in a lifestyle, not just a symbol.

For now, the group says more churches will gather at the cross to allow their voices to be heard in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Several other churches are expected to gather in the park at the cross Tuesday at 5 o’clock.