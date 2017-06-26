Flight Diverted After Woman Attempts to Open Door

FILE- In this April 23, 2015, file photo, a Southwest airlines jet takes off from a runway at Love Field in Dallas. Southwest Airlines is asking travelers on Sunday, Oct. 11, to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departures as technical issues are forcing it to check-in some customers manually. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) – Authorities say a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston was diverted after a passenger became disruptive and attempted to open an exterior door while the plane was in the air.

Southwest Flight 4519 was diverted Sunday to the Texas Gulf coast city of Corpus Christi where the passenger was removed.

John Hyland, chief of public safety for Corpus Christi International Airport, says an off-duty officer on the flight helped to restrain the passenger.

He says the woman was pacing back and forth along the aisle and not following instructions from crew before she reached for the door. Hyland says the woman was committed for a mental health evaluation.

The flight carrying more than 170 passengers and crew later continued on to Houston, about four hours behind schedule.

