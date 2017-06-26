Firefighters Put Out Fire in Downtown Pensacola

UPDATE: 8:00 am

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is looking into the cause of an early morning fire that damaged a Pensacola lawyer’s office early Monday morning.

The call came in at 4:44 am for a building fire at 221 E. Government Street.

Heavy fire was reported by firemen who arrived at the scene.

The blaze was under control in less than 15 minutes.

Firefighters estimate about 25% of the office suffered fire damage. No one was inside at the time and no injuries are reported.

Original story:

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in downtown Pensacola.

Pensacola police are directing traffic around the scene on Government Street at South Tarragona Street.

The fire started around 4:45 a.m., according to police dispatchers.