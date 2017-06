CHOCTAW COUNTY (WKRG) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Waynesboro, Mississippi man.

Donald Lamar Page, 42-years-old, was not wearing a seat-belt while driving a 1998 Ford F-150 on Alabama 17, west of Butler. The vehicle left the road way, struck an embankment, and Page was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate.