Duo Wanted on Attempted Murder Charges

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — It is posted all over social media, Monika and Jerald Jenkins are wanted in connection to a stabbing that happened in this quiet neighborhood on the west side of Pensacola.

People who live in the 45-hundred block of Guerlain Way wouldn’t go on camera, but told News 5 the victim was stabbed across the torso.

They tell us it all happened at this house Thursday and investigators were back today still looking for clues.

But according to law enforcement the Jenkins didn’t just stab someone on Guerlain Way, they say Jerald Jenkins went over to Clio Drive and attempted to stab someone else.

Again, Jerald Jenkins is wanted on premeditated attempted murder charges and Monika Jenkins is wanted on principal to attempted murder charges.

Right now we do not know the conditions of the victims or a motive behind the crimes.

If you know where the Jenkins are, you are urged to call Crime stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.