Dozens Rally Against Republican Health Plan

By Published: Updated:

Several dozen people protested in Downtown Mobile Monday afternoon, upset over the Proposed Senate Republican Healthcare Plan.

The rally was organized in response to a CBO report on the Bill, estimating that 22 million Americans would lose health care coverage.

“We are outraged that the Republicans have written a secret bill to take away 22 million people’s healthcare,” said Henry Brewster, of Alabama Arise.

The group protested for about an hour on the steps of the Mobile Federal Courthouse urging people to call their senators and voice displeasure with the bill.

