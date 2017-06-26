Byrne Telephone Town Hall Tonight

WKRG Staff Published:

Mobile (WKRG) – Representative Bradley Byrne has been a long time critic of Obamacare. Today, he commented on the Senate’s replacement healthcare plan.

“We are on a rescue mission here, Obamacare is imploding all over the nation. People are being left high and dry. Of course, people have been hurt for years now with regard to premium increases with what is happening with their deductibles.
We need to do something for the American people.”

Healthcare will likely be one of the topics covered in Byrne’s Telephone Town Hall Meeting, which begins at 7pm.

