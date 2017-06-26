BREAKING: Man Shot and Killed at Mobile Gas Station

UPDATE: 11:56 AM:

Mobile Police confirm a man was shot and killed at the gas station at 11:18 this morning. Police are investigating what led to the shooting. At this time, police aren’t sure if this was a drive-by shooting and are looking into whether surveillance video captured the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

There’s a large police presence at the Texaco gas station on Moffet Road at I-65. There have been reports of a shooting. Homicide Detectives are on the scene but it’s unclear if there is a person who has been killed. Police seem to be concentrating their investigation on a white Mitsubishi at one of the pumps.