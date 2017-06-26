BREAKING: Missing EMT Found Safe in Mobile

Related Coverage Mobile Area EMT Reported Missing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Acie Evans, an EMT reported missing this weekend in Mobile, has been found safe, according to members of the family.

Family members were going to meet Evans at the hospital Monday afternoon.

Evans was reported missing after he went to pick up his daughter in Mississippi and never made it. He also never reported for work on Sunda morning.

The family wanted to thank law enforcement and everyone on social media that helped look for Evans.

News Five is working to gather more information and will post when it becomes available.