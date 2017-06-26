Boy Could Be Charged in Shooting That Killed 9-Year-Old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Police are considering criminal charges against an Alabama boy after he shot two other boys, killing one.

Montgomery police say a 9-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old was wounded by a single shot fired from a handgun.

Capt. Regina Duckett tells the Montgomery Advertiser that charges are pending and the incident was being investigated as a “reckless act.”

The dead 9-year-old was related to the boy being held. Duckett says a reckless act that leads to a death can lead to criminal charges regardless of intent.

She confirms that “responsible teenager” was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but would not say if that person was the 16-year-old who was shot.

