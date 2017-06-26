Authorities Identify Man Who Drowned Attempting to Save Children

Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who drowned Friday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico attempting to save children in the rough surf.

57-year-old James (Jim) Gray was vacationing with his family in Fort Morgan when the tragedy occurred. Gray is from Dallas, Texas.

The drowning happened Friday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. at a home off Fort Morgan Road near Bernard Court East. Double red flags were flying at area beaches because of the rough surf produced by Tropical Storm Cindy in the Gulf of Mexico.

A preliminary investigation revealed Gray was attempting to save children who were in distress while swimming when he became distressed himself.

News Five will continue to follow this story and provide an update when it becomes available.

 

