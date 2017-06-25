WATCH: Prairie Dogs Fight for Food

PANGUITCH, Utah (CBS) — Nature can be pretty cruel.

A Utah reporter was in Panguitch Sunday morning, when he captured a ruthless display of “Survival of the Fittest!”

One of the two little creatures has food, the other one wants it. The situation escalates quickly.

The reporter off camera states, “oh, look how sweet you are…oh, oh– he’s going for him! Give me that! I want it! Oh!”

Apparently, these look like gophers, but they’re actually called “Utah Prairie Dogs.”

Thanks to Jeremy Harris for the video.