VOTE: Would You Support a National Gay Pride Day?

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of revelers wrapped in rainbow flags and wearing rainbow tutus and boas are marching in San Francisco to celebrate diversity but also to protest prejudice and exclusion.

Some partygoers celebrating gay pride held signs Sunday that read “No Ban, No Wall, Welcome Sisters and Brothers” while they danced to electronic music at a stage near San Francisco’s City Hall.

Frank Reyes and his husband Paul Brady said they decided to march for the first time in many years because they feel the need to stand up for their rights.

Brady says things are changing quickly and “we need to be as visible as possible.” Pride parades in New York, San Francisco, Minneapolis and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights.

