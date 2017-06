DOTHAN, (WKRG) – A Dothan woman has died in a single-vehicle crash.

Danya Nicole Griffler-Brink, 19-years-old, was killed this morning around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Griffler-Brink was driving a 2006 Buick Lacrosse on U.S. 431 when it left the road way and hit a tree. The vehicle overturned and Griffler-Brink, who was not wearing a seat-belt, was partially ejected.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.