Recreational Boat with 150 Aboard Sinks

Published:

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) – Authorities in Colombia say a rescue operation is underway after a recreational boat with about 150 people on board sank near Medellin.

The air force said on Twitter that it was sending a helicopter to the Guatape reservoir while Medellin’s mayor said firefighters and scuba divers were heading to the town.

Videos circulating on social media show a multi-story ferry sinking as a number of other recreational vehicles rushed to the distressed boat.

Authorities did not immediately say how many people had been rescued or were missing.

