Mobile Area EMT Reported Missing

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A missing persons report has been filed for a local EMT.

According to Mobile Police Acie Evans has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Coworkers say they last saw him Friday morning. That’s when Evans said he was traveling to Mississippi to pick up his daughter, but friends are saying he never made it to Mississippi. Evans was supposed to report to work Sunday morning, but he did not report for his shift.

Mobile Police can not confirm if Evans is in danger.

If you have seen him or know any information, please call Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.