Mobile Area EMT Reported Missing

By Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A missing persons report has been filed for a local EMT.

According to Mobile Police Acie Evans has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Coworkers say they last saw him Friday morning. That’s when Evans said he was traveling to Mississippi to pick up his daughter, but friends are saying he never made it to Mississippi. Evans was supposed to report to work Sunday morning, but he did not report for his shift.

Mobile Police can not confirm if Evans is in danger.

If you have seen him or know any information, please call Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s