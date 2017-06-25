Man Found Alive With Gunshot Wound To The Head

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Residents on Rawson Lane and St. Benedict Street heard gun shots, but told ECSO no one saw anything.

When the sun came up, a black male was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to a local hospital and is currently being treated in the ICU.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the circumstances of the shooting are unknown, but they are waiting to speak to the victim.

This is a developing story and WKRG will bring you more details when they’re available.