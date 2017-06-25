Man Floating for 7 Hours, Rescued

FORT WALTON BEACH, Florida (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued a person in the water near Fort Walton Beach, Saturday.

A 24-year-old male jet-skier reportedly fell off his jet-ski around 8:00 p.m. and spent about 7 hours floating in the Choctawhatchee Bay.

The Coast Guard Station in Destin responded with a 45-foot response boat-medium crew. The crew was able to locate the jet-skier, because they heard a faint call for help. The crew transported him to emergency medical services.

This case of successful life-jacket usage is why the Coast Guard continues to emphasis the importance of wearing proper floatation devices.