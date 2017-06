WASHINGTON COUNTY (WKRG) — Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Washington County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement one suspect has been pronounced dead because of the shooting. It happened on Saturday, June 24, at 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 45 in the Deer Park community.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Washington County District Attorney’s office. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.