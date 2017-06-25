Family Members Say Single Mother Killed in Mobile’s Latest Homicide

Update: One man has been arrested in the murder of La’terica Denise McMillian.

Joseph Shavers, 28, has been charged with murder.

Update: Family members identify the victim of the St. Madar Street homicide.

The victim has been identified as 22- year-old, La’terica Denise McMillian. Family says she had a daughter.

Friends say she was getting into a friends car around midnight when someone came up to the car and started shooting at her.

WKRG is not aware of any arrests at this time.

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Mobile Police are investigating a shooting overnight. MPD tweeted an image from a crime scene in the 1200 block of St. Madar Street. That’s just north of downtown. Details are slim at this point.

We don’t know what led to the shooting, how badly someone was hurt and if anyone was arrested. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for more information this morning and are waiting to hear back.