Community Helping Retired Marine Injured In Home Invasion

Mark Irving is a retired Marine and was injured when three people attempted to break into his home Thursday. He shot the intruders, putting them and himself in the hospital.

Now the community is coming together to help Mr. Irving. Jeff Stone, owner of Stone Arms, Inc. is talking with Irving today and seeing where they can be the most useful.

Stone says he would like to get help from a landscaping company to help spruce up Irving’s yard–saying there is a lot to do there. He also plans on replacing a door frame that was shot out during the home invasion.

If you would like to help, contact Jeff Stone at his business at 251-607-9534, or email him at StoneArmsInc@gmail.com. You can also find Stone Arms Inc. on Facebook.