2 LSU Researchers Get Nearly $1M to Study Honeybee Stress

By Published:
FILE - In this July 16, 2014, file photo, a bee works on a honeycomb the Gene Brandi Apiary in Los Banos, Calif. The Environmental Protection Agency has found that a major pesticide harms honeybees when used on cotton and citrus but not on other big crops like corn, berries and tobacco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Two Louisiana State University researchers are getting nearly $1 million for a two-year study of how stress affects honeybee health.

The LSU AgCenter says in a news release that Kristen Healy and Daniel Swale are working with U.S. Department of Agriculture honeybee researchers in Baton Rouge and the nation’s largest beekeeper.

They’ll be studying 400 hives of honeybees that are based in South Dakota, including some that are moved to California for the fall almond harvest and then to Mississippi for the winter.

Healy says they’ll compare colonies that survived or failed, and try to figure out which kinds of stress were more important to the bees’ health.

LSU is getting $935,000. It’s among seven universities getting a total of $6.8 million from the USDA to study pollinators.

